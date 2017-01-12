If you looking up “Neville Longbottomed” in the dictionary, well, you probably won’t find anything. Consider this our official notice to Webster and his cronies at the Dictionary factory.

But if you use the official E! News dictionary, you’ll find To Neville Longbottom (verb): The act of a male celebrity pulling off an amazing transformation from nerdy to hot. Much like the butterfly, many actors start off as shy, awkward caterpillar, snuggled into their cocoons of nerdiness, only to grow to shed their skin and emerge a beautiful, hunky, sword-wielding man.