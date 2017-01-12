Under the proposed changes, which are being supported by the group’s founder, Jon Lansman, all Momentum members would also have to be a member of the Labour Party. Current members have until July 1 to sign up to the party or face expulsion.

Tom Blenkinsop, the Labour MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, said on Twitter: “I will be opposing this with every fibre of my body.”

Jackie Walker, who is suspended by Labour and is a member of Momentum’s steering committee, accused Mr Lansman of carrying out a “coup”.