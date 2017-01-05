Anyone who doesn’t get why diversity on film/TV is such a big deal, please read the tumblr post below, reshared by “Rogue One” star Diego Luna.

Luna, who was born in Mexico City, stars in the “Star Wars” standalone film as Rebel Alliance Captain Cassian Andor. He plays a main character, and he retains his own thick accent in the role. That might not sound like a much to many viewers, but it meant the world to a fan and her Mexican father.

Here’s the heartwarming post that tugged at the actor’s heartstrings:

I got emotional reading this! #RogueOneStarWarspic.twitter.com/kfNXxYxWWI — diego luna (@diegoluna_) January 4, 2017

His tweet already has earned more than 112,000 likes after less than 24 hours.

The tumblr blogger noticed Diego Luna’s reaction and got her father to react to the actor’s reaction. (Phew! So meta.) So here’s her thoroughly confused but happy dad: “Rogue One” is filled with diverse characters — male characters, anyway. The main character is the white Jyn Erso, played by Felicity Jones, but there isn’t much diversity in terms of female representation. But the men are well represented from Diego Luna to Donnie Yen, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen, Jimmy Smits, Forest Whitaker, and beyond.

