But road usage in Britain is at record levels, with an estimated 320 billion vehicle miles travelled in the year ending September 2016, contributing to about a third of air pollution in urban sites.

The government is facing huge pressure to phase out diesel cars, or tax owners, after missing European emissions targets for cutting pollution.

Limits for N02 were introduced by EU law in 1999, and were to be achieved by 2010 but the government has consistently missed targets and is facing millions in fines. In November the High Court ordered the Department for the Environment to come up with a new strategy for cutting fumes by the summer.

Motoring groups believe that diesel car and truck owners will be incentivised to scrap their vehicles or face heavy taxes, because they emit the largest amount of nitrogen dioxide and particulates.

But the AA warned that diesel car drivers were unfairly targeted when haulage was the biggest problem. Many bought their cars during Gordon Brown’s ‘dash for diesel’ when ownership was encouraged to tackle climate change by cutting carbon dioxide emissions.

“Diesel car drivers are seen as an easy target but that is really missing the point, and barking up the wrong tree,” said Luke Bosdet, AA spokesman.

“If you are going to have ever increasing numbers of people living in urban areas then they need to be serviced with goods, and their waste taken away. It is the big delivery and refuse trucks that are largely to blame for diesel emissions, so until there is a strategy to replace them, penalising car drivers won’t do much good.

“The fact is, diesel is 15-20 per cent more efficient, and until there is a new technology which can take over from it, I can’t see how it can be phased out.”