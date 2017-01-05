A special-needs man is allegedly tortured by his ‘kidnappers’ on a video live streamed on Facebook.

THE brutal torture of a Chicago man was live-streamed to Facebook as he was bound and gagged, the New York Post reports.

In the video, several people look on, laughing and eating, at an apartment during the Tuesday attack. The victim, who was viciously beaten, had been kidnapped, news station WBBM reported.

Authorities on Wednesday said that four people were arrested in connection to the assault.

The footage shows the attackers cutting the victim’s hair with a knife until his scalp bled and slashing his clothes. He was also repeatedly slapped and cigarette ashes were thrown at him.

People are heard in the background shouting about the President-elect in addition to other obscene comments.

“Tell him to say ‘F-k Donald Trump,’” said one individual in the video.

According to police, the man, who has special needs, had been reported missing. He reportedly went to visit a friend and ended up in a stolen vehicle, which brought him to the apartment where the attack occurred.

“It’s sickening,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told reporters on Wednesday evening at a news conference. “It’s makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that. I’ve been a cop for 28 years, and I’ve seen things that you shouldn’t see in a lifetime, but it still amazes me how you still see things that you just shouldn’t.

“I’m not going to say it shocked me, but it was sickening.”

The identities of the victim and suspects have not been released. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but has since been discharged.

Chicago Police released a statement saying the incident was under investigation and the suspects were being questioned.