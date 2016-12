Martin Ellis, housing economist at Halifax, said the fall could be attributed to the north east coast of Scotland’s dependence on the North Sea oil and gas sector.

“The substantial fall in oil prices in the past couple of years has hit the industry hard with adverse impact on demand for homes in the area,” he said.

There were also marginal price drops in a number of other towns, including Falkirk, down 1.1pc, Inverness, down 0.9pc, and Blackpool, down 0.5pc.