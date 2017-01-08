The secret keepers at Marvel have managed to conceal a key role in “Thor: Ragnarok” — until now. A new preview of Disney fan expo D23 has revealed that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will be front and center alongside the titular god of thunder for the threequel.

The news was revealed thanks to a posting on the D23 website, which listed a bunch of upcoming projects from the Disney family, including Pixar releases like “Cars 3,” live-action features such as the “Beauty and the Beast” remake and the hotly-anticipated “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” and several Marvel movies, including “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.” Listed among that latter group was the third “Thor” flick, which D23 gave the following synopsis:

“Thor: Ragnarok” in November brings together Thor, the Hulk, and Doctor Strange to face off against intergalactic baddies both familiar and new.

According to TheWrap, Strange’s involvement in the “Thor” franchise was telegraphed by the post-credits scene in October’s “Doctor Strange” standalone, which depicted “Thor [Chris Hemsworth] paying Strange a visit in his Sanctum Sanctorum, with Strange promising to help Thor locate Loki so the brothers can return to Asgard. ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ director Taika Waititi reportedly shot the scene.”

In addition to Doctor Strange, the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) will also play a crucial role in the flick. The trio will hit the big screen again when “Thor: Ragnarok” debuts on November 3.

[via: D23, h/t TheWrap]