OK, now, about that outfield.

Joc Pederson, who turns 25 in April, hit 25 home runs last season and has the speed and on-base capabilities to become a star despite his .224 career MLB average. He’s the Dodgers’ center fielder.

On the corners, the picture gets murky.

Puig is the nominal favorite in right field, but he has competition. Veteran Andre Ethier broke his leg last spring and wound up posting a .208/.269/.375 slash line in 16 games. He hit .294 with 14 home runs in 2015, however, and will be given an honest shot to avoid becoming a $17.5 million backup.

In left field, Los Angeles is hoping for a repeat performance from Andrew Toles, who posted a .314/.365/.505 slash line in 48 games. The 24-year-old is a great story, but he has a total of 115 big league plate appearances to his name and was briefly out of baseball and working in a grocery store in 2015.

Rookie Trayce Thompson got off to a scalding start and boasted a 1.063 OPS on April 14, but he battled a back injury and hit a scant .225 in 80 games.

Scott Van Slyke received starts at all three outfield positions and first base. The 30-year-old will need to wow in spring training to earn a starting role, however, after posting a .225/.292/.314 slash line.

You can either view it as a mess or spin it as an asset. Roberts took the latter approach.

“You know, the depth last year, with the injuries to Trayce, Andre, Van Slyke, we needed that depth, and we kind of leaned on that,” the Dodgers skipper said, per ESPN.com’s Doug Padilla. “Right now, it’s good to have that depth, and we’ll see how it kind of plays out.”

Prediction: The Dodgers will go with a Toles/Pederson/Puig configuration from left to right on Opening Day but will mix and match up to the trade deadline, when they could once again try to move Puig and/or acquire a corner outfield bat.