ARVADA, Colo., Dec. 22 (UPI) — A Colorado car’s dashboard camera captured the heart-stopping moment a dog jumped out of a moving vehicle on the interstate.

Erica Robles Kannely posted a video to Facebook that was recorded Tuesday while her husband, Mike, was driving the couple’s car on Interstate 70 in Arvada.

The video shows a small white dog jump out of an open window of an SUV driving in front and to the left of Mike Kannely.

Kannely quickly stops the car as the dog rolls into his lane.

The dog, which appears to have avoided serious injury, stands back up and trots over to its owner’s vehicle, which stopped on the left shoulder of the highway.

“Oh wow! My heart is beating so fast after watching this video that Mike caught while driving on the highway today!” Kannely wrote on Facebook.”This could have been so much worse!! Please share so people can see how dangerous it is to let our dogs look out the window! Thank God there was traffic so they weren’t going too fast! I am so guilty of letting my dogs look out the windows while I drive. But NEVER again!”