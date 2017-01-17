Distractify writer Mark Pygas responded: “Ivanka Majic from Brighton, England, is a wonderful woman. You’re right. RIP her mentions though.”

He added: “I mean, she’s probably trying to sleep and her phone is going off the hook but it’s a hell of a story.”

Back in February, Ms Majic tweeted how she regularly receives tweets meant for the member of the Trump family who shares the same name.

“Too many Twitter notifications meant for Ivanka Trump rather than me. I fear it will only get worse,” she wrote.