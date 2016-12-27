Sir Kim said Mr Trump’s election and Brexit were votes on “fundamentally different issues” but in both countries governments needed to “acknowledge, understand and address the concerns of voters.

“They see their communities changing around them but don’t remember agreeing to that change. And they see the emergence of a new global elite who sometimes seem to play by a different set of rules and whose lives are far removed from their everyday existence.”

He said Britain and the US would work “ever more closely on trade and security” and the UK “remains America’s closest partner on defence”.

He added: “There is much that the United States and Britain should, and will, tackle together as they have for 200 years. For decades, our partnership has been the cornerstone of the world order. So we, as an alliance, will continue to be strong.

“2016 was the year that voters in both countries spoke loudly and clearly. 2017 will be the year we show we were listening.”