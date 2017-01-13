Donald Trump has lashed out at former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, branding him a “‘failed spy” who conspired with “sleazebag political operatives.”

In a series of tweets posed on Friday morning, Mr Trump also said he would release a report on suspected Russian interference in the US election within the next 90 days.

In reference to the dossier, he said: “Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans – FAKE NEWS!”

Mr Steele, a former MI6 agent, compiled a hugely controversial “dirty dossier” on Mr Trump which alleges that the Russian government has obtained “compromising” information about him, such as alleged unusual sexual escapades.