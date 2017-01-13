Donald Trump has lashed out at former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, branding  him a “‘failed spy” who conspired with “sleazebag political operatives.”

 

In a series of tweets posed on Friday morning, Mr Trump also said he would release a report on suspected Russian interference in the US election within the next 90 days. 

In reference to the dossier, he said: “Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans – FAKE NEWS!”

Mr Steele, a former MI6 agent, compiled a hugely controversial “dirty dossier” on Mr Trump which alleges that the Russian government has obtained “compromising” information about him, such as alleged unusual sexual escapades. 



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY