After the meeting Mr Trump for the first time accepted the possibility that Russia may have been behind the hacks of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, but insisted that Russia’s efforts did not impact the election result. He also emphasised the importance of warmer relations with Moscow.

James Comey, the FBI director, declined to answer when asked during a Senate hearing on Tuesday whether the FBI was conducting an investigation into ties between Mr Trump or his associates and Russia.

The Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Rex Tillerson, Mr Trump’s nominee for be secretary of state, on Wednesday.