A report by Mr Benton’s probation officer, filed at the US District Court in Des Moines, Iowa, said: “On November 30, 2016, the Public Integrity Unit, in Washington DC, informed the Probation Office that Mr Benton travelled from Washington DC to New York, on October 13, 2016.

“Mr Benton’s travel to New York was not authorised by the Probation Office. Additionally, the Public Integrity Unit advised that while in New York, Mr Benton met with reporters posing as undercover foreign representatives of a wealthy Chinese businessman.

“Media reports, along with video clips, alleged Mr Benton attempted to gain funding from foreign entities for President Elect Donald Trump’s campaign.”

Mr Benton denied any “unethical” behaviour after being questioned in October about his behaviour.

He claimed he spoke to the reporters after a “business referral” from Mr Beach and proposed a “public affairs contract” with his firm “having determined money could not go into a 501(c)4”.

Angela Campbell, his lawyer, told AP this week that he had no further comment.

Dan Backer, counsel to the PAC, denied that Mr Beach asked Mr Benton to act for him and said Mr Benton “has not had a role with the PAC since May and does not speak for it”.

He continued: “Mr Benton has not solicited any contributions to the PAC that I am aware of, nor has he been asked to do so.

“The PAC has never … solicited or accepted contributions from a foreign national or entity.”​