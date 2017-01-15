Mr Trump has previously said that if he is liked by Mr Putin it is an “asset, not a liability” but his aides on Sunday denied that there were any plans for an imminent meeting between the two men.

But Mr Brennan, who will step down as CIA director on Friday, said Mr Trump does not understand the risks posed by Russia, or by his own statements and actions.

“I don’t think he has a full appreciation of Russian capabilities, Russia’s intentions, and actions that they are undertaking in many parts of the world,”

Mr Brennan told Fox News. “I think Mr Trump has to understand that absolving Russia of the various actions that it’s taken in the past number of years is a road that he I think needs to be very, very careful about moving down.”

The comments come at the start of a major week in geopolitics. Theresa May is expected on Tuesday to set out her vision for Brexit just days before the new Trump administration takes control. She is expected to spell out a new hardline approach to the EU which may see Britain leave both the single market and customs union in the wake of Brexit.