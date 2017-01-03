The US president-elect has not stated his policy on the isolated Stalinist state since winning the election in November. During the presidential campaign, the Republican billionaire said he would pressure China, North Korea’s biggest trading partner and main ally, to exert more influence on Mr Kim, while also suggesting he was willing to meet the North Korean leader.

“I would speak to him, I would have no problem speaking to him. At the same time I would put a lot of pressure on China because economically we have tremendous power over China,” he told Reuters in May.

He has also praised Mr Kim’s leadership style in the past, saying it was “incredible” the way he “wiped out” his political rivals.