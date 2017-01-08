“We are pleased to have been able to make that happen and the Prime Minister looks forward to visiting the new president in the spring.”

The Prime Minister’s relationship with the White House is seen as key as Britain prepares to leave the EU and redefines its position in the world.

However a different figure has stolen much of the limelight in the months following Mr Trump’s election.

Mr Farage became the first UK politician to meet the president-elect when he travelled to New York just days after his surprise win.

The pair discussed plans to return a bust of Sir Winston Churchill to the Oval Office and were photographed laughing together in a gold-lined lift at Trump Tower.

Later in November there was further embarrassment for No 10 when Mr Trump suggested Mr Farage should take over as the British ambassador to the US.

He said the former Ukip leader “would do a great job!” as the senior diplomat in Washington, a post currently held by Sir Kim Darroch. Downing Street said there was “no vacancy”.