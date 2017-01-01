In the midafternoon, he returned to the estate, where he was throwing a private party expected to draw hundreds of guests, including action star Sylvester Stallone.

Ms Grisham said she and other aides weren’t aware of the trip and “appreciate everyone’s understanding.”

“We are in the home stretch of this transition period and don’t anticipate any additional situations like this between now and inauguration,” she said in a statement.

“We hope this one incident doesn’t negate all the progress we have made and look forward to continuing the great relationships we have built.”

Mr Trump, both as a candidate and during the transition, has often scoffed at tradition, such as allowing a group of reporters to follow him at all times. Not long after his election, Mr Trump went out to dinner with his family in Manhattan without informing the pool of his whereabouts.