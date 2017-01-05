Mr Trump’s support for Mr Assange has rankled officials in both parties.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan branded the WikiLeaks founder “a sycophant for Russia”. “He leaks, he steals data, and compromises national security,” he said in a radio interview.

Mark Warner, a Democratic Senator, said Mr Trump showed “frankly flabbergasting” disrespect for the intelligence officials.

“I think the most important thing the intelligence community can always do is speak truth to power,” he told MSNBC. “And it seems like perhaps the president-elect doesn’t want to hear those truths.”

However, Mike Pence, vice president-elect, commended Mr Trump for his “very sincere and healthy American scepticism.”

“Given some of the intelligence failures of recent years, the president-elect’s made it clear to the American people that he’s skeptical of conclusions from the bureaucracy, and I think the American people hear him loud and clear,” Mr Pence said after a meeting on Capitol Hill with Republican lawmakers.