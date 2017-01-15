Mr Trump’s aides have largely ignored the looming protests, but have reacted angrily to alleged obstruction in Washington.

Mrs Conway, who managed Mr Trump’s campaign, has noted that seven of Mr Obama’s cabinet nominees were confirmed prior to his inauguration. It is unclear how many, if any, of Mr Trump’s picks will be approved before Friday.

While the senate has only voted down one cabinet nomination from an incoming president since the 1970s, there remains a possibility that Rex Tillerson, the would-be secretary of state, could be rejected.

The former ExxonMobil CEO has faced intense questioning from his fellow Republicans, most notably Marco Rubio, over his ties to Russia and lack of concrete positions on some major foreign policy issues.