Asked if he would switch to official President of the United States social media accounts, he said: “I think, I’ll keep it … so I’ve got 46 million people right now – that’s a lot, that’s really a lot – but 46 million – including Facebook, Twitter and ya know, Instagram so when you think that your 46 million there, I’d rather just let that build up and just keep it @realDonaldTrump, it’s working.

“And the tweeting, I thought I’d do less of it, but I’m covered so dishonestly by the press – so dishonestly – that I can put out Twitter – and it’s not 140, it’s now 140, 280 – I can go bing bing bing and I just keep going and they put it on and as soon as I tweet it out – this morning on television, Fox – “Donald Trump, we have breaking news”

The President-elect’s tweets, which are renowned for being controversial, are regularly littered with capital letters – social media style for shouting.