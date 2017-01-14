But he made plain his displeasure with China’s currency practices. “Instead of saying, ‘We’re devaluating our currency,’ they say, ‘Oh, our currency is dropping.’ It’s not dropping. They’re doing it on purpose,” he said, according to the Journal.

“Our companies can’t compete with them now because our currency is strong and it’s killing us,” the Journal quoted Mr Trump as saying.

Calls to the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman’s office were not answered, and the ministry did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment on the Wall Street Journal interview.

On America’s ties with Moscow, Mr Trump said he would keep intact sanctions against Russia “at least for a period of time”.