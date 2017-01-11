The president-elect’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, opened a press conference on Wednesday morning by stating: “It’s frankly outrageous and highly irresponsible for a left-wing blog that was openly hostile to the president-elect’s campaign to drop highly salacious and flat out false information on the internet just days before he takes the oath of office.”

Shortly before Buzzfeed published the explosive documents, CNN had published a report on intelligence warnings to Mr Trump, suggesting that in a two-page document the spy chiefs detailed how they were concerned there was “compromising information” held by Russia.

Mr Spicer said: “The fact that Buzzfeed and CNN made the decision to run with this unsubstantiated claim is a sad and pathetic attempt to get clicks.”

Mr Trump was more colourful, calling Buzzfeed “a failing pile of garbage”.

He added: “I think they’re going to suffer the consequences. They already are. And as far as CNN going out of their way to build it up…”

When CNN’s White House correspondent attempted to ask a question, Mr Trump repeatedly shut him down, telling him: “Your organisation is terrible. Quiet. He’s asking a question, don’t be rude. Don’t be rude. Your organisation is terrible. I’m not going to give you a question. I’m not going to give you a question.”

When the reporter persisted, Mr Trump said: “You are fake news.”