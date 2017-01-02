Mr Koch and his brother Charles, hugely wealthy industrialists, along with their political network, spent nearly $400 million in the 2012 election.

At one point they had a plan to spend $889 million in 2016 but they decided not to back Mr Trump.

Mr Koch is a member at the Trump International course and “loves the club,” according to John Damgard, another Republican donor who was also in Mr Hurt’s group.

Mr Damgard told CNN that neither he nor Mr Koch were aware Mr Hurt had written a critical biography of Mr Trump.

He told CNN: “Obviously it was something he didn’t like. It is his golf course and certainly it is his right. “We were on the putting green. Harry came and said ‘Mr Trump doesn’t want us to play.’ We went to a different place.”