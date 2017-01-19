Donald Trump has selected Woody Johnson, the billionaire owner of the New York Jets American football team, to serve as his ambassador to the UK.

Mr Trump referred to the forthcoming posting during remarks at a pre-inauguration luncheon, and the selection was later confirmed by a transition official.

Mr Trump offered Mr Johnson, 69, public congratulations at the luncheon and said he was “going to Saint James”, a reference to the official title of Ambassador of the United States to the Court of St James’s.