Donald Trump will reportedly ask Congress to finance construction of a wall along the southern border as early as April, a move that would break the president-elect’s campaign promises that he would force Mexico to pay for it.

House Republicans and the incoming administration would not have to seek authorisation for the wall, according to CNN.

Instead, they would use a 2006 law signed by former President George W. Bush that authorised the construction of 700 miles-plus of “physical barrier” on the southern border.

To secure the money to build it, transition officials have told House Republican leaders they would want to add billions of dollars into the spending bill that needs to pass by April 28 to keep the government open, a senior House GOP source told CNN.

The move would set up a fight with Senate Democrats and potentially a government shutdown.