The resolution was only adopted because Samantha Power, the outgoing US ambassador to the UN, abstained from the vote rather than vetoing it.

Mr Trump said that the US should stop funding the UN until the resolution was reversed – a call supported by Republicans including Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham.

“There is such tremendous potential, but it is not living up,” said Mr Trump.

“When do you see the United Nations solving problems? They don’t. They cause problems.

“So, if it lives up to the potential, it’s a great thing. And if it doesn’t, it’s a waste of time and money.”

Mrs Haley will say: “Nowhere has the UN’s failure been more consistent and more outrageous than in its bias against our close ally Israel.”

Mrs Haley, who will turn 45 on the day of Mr Trump’s inauguration, has been governor of South Carolina since January 2011.

She was seen as an outsider for the UN role, having supported Marco Rubio in his presidential campaign, and having little foreign policy experience beyond leading trade delegations.

But her questioning of the wisdom of funding the UN will have endeared her to the incoming president.