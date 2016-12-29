The next morning, Mr Trump will walk from his new White House residence to the West Wing to attend to his duties as President of the United States.

Who is performing at Trump’s inauguration?

Trump is struggling to find big name stars to appear at the festivities next month, according to Hollywood insiders. At the moment only a few acts have agreed to turn up.

The Radio City Rockettes

The high-kicking Rockettes, founded in 1932, performed at both inaugurations for George W. Bush and will be involved in this inauguration.

The dance troupe, which is famous for its synchronised high kicks, has been a New York City institution since the 1930s and is especially popular during the holiday season.

However, some members of group have posted on social media that they have been forced by their bosses to perform.

Rockettes dancer Phoebe Purl posted on her Instagram (which has since been made private) that Trump is “not her president”.

Jackie Evancho

Evancho appeared on the fifth season of the reality TV contest show “America’s Got Talent.” A classical opera singer, she was just 11 years-old when she finished as runner-up on the show.

Since then, she has released five studio albums, including three Christmas albums, and performed for President Obama at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and National Prayer Breakfast.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, comprised of 360 men and women who belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has performed at five previous inaugurations, according to a press release on the choir’s website. The last time came in 2001 during the inaugural parade for George W. Bush. They will perform at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

The choir is based in Salt Lake City, where the Mormon church’s robust presence led many political analysts to suggest that Trump’s comments about women, feud with Mitt Romney and brash political style would struggle in the state.

And those not performing are..?

Kanye West

The controversial rapper surprised fans when he told concertgoers he would have voted for Trump in the election.

He later met with the president-elect at Trump Tower after being released from the hospital for a reported mental health crisis.