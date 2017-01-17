And it’s not as if Trump hasn’t been warned. His pick for Secretary of Homeland Security, retired General John Kelly, described growing Chinese, Russian, and Iranian relationships in Latin America to the United States senate as a potentially “existential threat”. Earlier this month, Venezuela appointed a new vice-president with alleged links to Hizbollah.

In a moment of historical symmetry that Trump might call “beautiful, tremendous, so smart”, China’s newfound dominance in Latin America could be crowned by the eclipsing of the Panama Canal. That great symbol of US imperial power in the western hemisphere is set to be undercut by a Chinese funded and built Nicaragua Grand Canal. Longer and wider than the original, it would be the ultimate proof that, when it comes to trade, China rules the waves.

The US is still capable of exerting huge influence in Latin America. The head of the Nicaraguan canal commission told The Guardian last year that: “The only problem we see is what the US says about China coming into a small country in their area of influence … if they don’t want it, it will be difficult.”