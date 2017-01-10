Customers have rallied round a Virginia waitress who received a note from a couple who said they “don’t tip black people”.

Kelly Carter, who works at Anita’s New Mexico Style Cafe, said the two customers left a receipt with the written message: “Great service don’t tip black people.”

She said the couple appeared to be in their mid-20s and had spent $30.52 (£25) on food.

Tommy Tellex, the restaurant owner, said the response from the community since the incident on Saturday had been “phenomenal”.

A YouCaring had raised more than $1,200 (£987) for her and people had been coming into the restaurant to give her cash, he told the BBC.