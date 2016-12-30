LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30 (UPI) — Drake and Jennifer Lopez fueled dating rumors Thursday by sharing a kiss at a winter party.

The 30-year-old rapper and 47-year-old singer were spotted smooching at a “Winter Wonderland” formal where they were crowned king and queen.

Drake and Lopez kissed and danced as their rumored musical collaboration appeared to play in the background. The rapper later shared a photo of his look from the night on Instagram.

Drake and Lopez were first linked this month after the rapper attended Lopez’s concert Dec. 11 in Las Vegas. The pair appeared to confirm their relationship this week by sharing a cuddled-up picture on social media.

“Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house,” a source told People. “She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake.”

“Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him,” the insider added. “Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”

Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart split in August after five years of dating, while Drake and girlfriend Rihanna called it quits again in October. The singer was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.

“[Drake] is really into [Jennifer],” a source recently told E! News. “They have great chemistry.”