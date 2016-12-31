The 2017 Golden Globes announced the presenters for the upcoming awards ceremony, and as usual, it’s an A-list affair.

The ceremony airs on NBC, so it’s no surprise that the network called upon the stars of its hit new family drama “This Is Us,” Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia. Golden Globe winners from last year — including Matt Damon, Brie Larson, and Sylvester Stallone — will be on hand to present awards to this year’s recipients.

The other presenters are: Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Priyanka Chopra, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Justin Theroux, Sofia Vergara, and Reese Witherspoon.

The 74th Golden Globes, emceed by “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, will air Sunday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

