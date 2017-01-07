Researchers believe urban roads could see average delays cut by 12.4 per cent if just a quarter of cars are automated. However the study suggested that urban areas with lower speed limits may benefit most from cars which were low-tech with assistance capability.

The DfT said the report paves the way for further trials and research into driverless vehicles to ensure their development is “safe and beneficial for all”, while concluding that in the long-term the technology would see traffic flow improve.

Transport minister John Hayes said: “This exciting and extensive study shows that driverless cars could vastly improve the flow of traffic in our towns and cities, offering huge benefits to motorists including reduced delays and more reliable journey times.”

A second report into driverless cars published by the department yesterday [FRI] concluded that “overall, [the DfT] believe that we have taken the right approach of safely enabling technology that is near to market”.

Current UK insurance law does not provide cover for driverless cars, but in last year’s Queen’s Speech it was announced that the current proposals are for a specialist insurance form for a single product for automated vehicles which will cover and the occupant of the car.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “While we are still a long way from autonomous vehicles being commonplace on our roads, this report is useful in modelling what the advantages could be as the technology takes off.

“The report recognises that only when there is mass take-up of connected and autonomous vehicles will the benefits relating to traffic flow really kick in. According to the most recent RAC Report on Motoring found 58 per cent of motorists believe that fully autonomous vehicles will only outnumber conventional ones by 2050.”