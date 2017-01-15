Drone footage captures the moment Isabelle Fabre had a close encounter with a Great White shark while kitesurfing off the coast of Western Australia.

Ms Fabre, who has been documenting her travels on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, was so captivated by the sight of the ocean below her that she almost didn’t notice the creature lurking beneath its surface.

Her friend Cyril spotted the shark on the drone footage he was filming at the time and signalled for her to move towards the shore as quickly as possible.

She landed safely, though feeling more than a little shaken, and managed to post the footage of her close encounter on social media.