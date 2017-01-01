A Sunwing pilot was arrested on Saturday after being found intoxicated in a plane he was about to manoeuvre out of Calgary airport in western Canada.

The 37-year-old man was found drunk shortly after 7.00 am (1200 GMT) in the cockpit of the plane he was supposed to pilot to Cancun, Mexico.

Before the flight was schedule to take off, the crew and other airline staff noticed the pilot’s behaving strangely before he fainted in the cockpit. They then alerted the authorities.

The pilot was subsequently escorted out of the plane and was placed in jail, police said.

“They found him slumped over in the seat. He was the captain,” Calgary Sgt. Paul Stacey told a news conference.