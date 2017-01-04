Women were more likely than men to say they would drink less if it was not for their partner loving booze, while a third of men admitted they liked to suggest one more drink if their partner was thinking of stopping for the night. This compared with 15 per cent of women.

Twenty six per cent of women said they were concerned about the effects of alcohol on their partner’s health, while the figure was 21 per cent for men.

At present, around 40 per cent of men and a fifth of women drink more than 14 units of alcohol a week, according to industry-funded charity Drinkaware, which carried out the research.

A third of those surveyed said alcohol being readily available in the home was an issue when it came to cutting down, while 40 per cent of those whose partner wanted to drink less thought the attempt would fail because stress would drive them to drink.