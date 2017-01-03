Confident in her own ability, she bucked tradition by dispensing with “official” photographers to take her own shots, which have been reproduced in newspapers, magazines and calendars around the world.

She accepted the Society’s offer of an honorary membership last month, and joins such distinguished names as Annie Leibovitz – who has twice photographed the Queen – David Bailey and the newly-knighted war photographer Sir Don McCullin as members of the Society.

The Duchess is also entitled to submit her work to a panel of experts for consideration for a distinction. If she passed, she would become a licentiate of the society, entitling her to use the letters LRPS after her name.

Amelia Christmas, spokesman for the Society, said: “The Duchess is a great, positive role model for anyone interested in photography. She has proved her own skills with her portraits of her children, which are not just family snapshots.