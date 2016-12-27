Royal sources said that trend would continue in 2017 as they help to lighten the workload for the Queen, who will be 91 in April, and the Duke of Edinburgh, who will be 96 in June.

“They want to be in a position that when they are asked to do more, they are in a position to say yes,” said one insider.

“The Prince of Wales wants a slimmed-down monarchy and that will also have an effect in terms of the number of duties carried out by each of the core members.

“Also their ambition for their charitable side is increasing. The impact of the Heads Together mental health campaign, in particular, is making them want to be more active on the issues they care most about.”

Before Christmas the Queen passed on her patronages of 25 organisations to members of the Royal family including the Duke and Duchess.

The Duchess has become patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon and the Duke is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, among other groups.