Although the chance of that happening was small, the possibility “could not be excluded,” said the centre.

Half the women who underwent fertility treatment have become pregnant or already had their babies.

“For some of the 26 couples, frozen embryos are still available but the chance remains that they (too) have been fertilised by the sperm from a man other than the intended father,” the UMC said.

The couples have been informed.

“The UMC’s board regrets that the couples involved had to receive this news and will do everything within its powers to give clarity on the issue as soon as possible.”