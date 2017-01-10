Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death by a jury in South Carolina for the murder of nine black people in a Charleston church.

The justice department said he is the first person to get the death penalty for federal hate crimes.

Roof chose to represent himself for the sentencing phase of the trial, insisting that he was mentally sound and refusing to show any remorse.

Roof, who is white, faced either life in prison or execution for June 17, 2015 murders.

The jury reached a decision after about three hours of deliberations. Roof was convicted last month of all 33 federal charges against him.

The 22-year-old stared straight ahead as the judge read through the jury’s verdict findings before announcing his death sentence, local media reported.

He had told FBI agents he wanted to bring back segregation or perhaps start a race war.

In his trial at the end of last year the jury heard from survivors of the attack how Roof entered the prayer study session and sat quietly with the worshippers in the historic black church before opening fire. The parishoners were so kind to him he almost didn’t go through with it, he told police.

Felicia Sanders, whose son Tywanza was murdered by Roof, said he belonged “in the pit of hell.”

Ms Sanders, who was in the church at the time, choked back tears as she called Roof “evil, evil, evil.”

She told the court: “I just thought he was somebody coming in to seek the word,” adding that he chuckled during the class. She said when the shooting started she first thought there was an electrical problem with a lift in the building.