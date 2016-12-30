CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 29 (UPI) — Lawyers involved with Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof have asked a judge to delay a competency hearing in order to review a mental health evaluation scheduled for this weekend ahead of his sentencing for the massacre last year.

Roof’s lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel on Thursday to delay a hearing scheduled for Jan. 2 to determine if the convicted shooter is competent for his sentencing trial, which is scheduled to start the next morning.

Roof, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, was convicted Dec. 15 of shooting nine black parishioners at a church in South Carolina during a rampage. In addition to the 33 federal charges he was found guilty of, and is scheduled to be sentenced for in January, Roof also faces state charges in a death penalty trial next year.

Gergel allowed Roof to represent himself in pre-trial hearings after he dismissed his attorneys following a competency hearing determining the killer was aware of the crimes he was charged with and court proceedings around him.

Roof later asked to bring his lawyers back for the guilt portion of his trial, with the intention of representing himself again during sentencing.

“This defendant’s announcement that he will not defend himself against the death penalty — following an government presentation that is expected to involve more than 38 additional witnesses and hundreds more exhibits — raises in especially stark fashion the question of whether the defendant is actually unable to defend himself,” Roof’s standby attorney David Bruck wrote in a motion filed under seal Thursday. “At a minimum, it suggests that he may lack the mental capacity to assume the role of his own lawyer.”

Roof told Gergel he does not plan to introduce evidence during the sentencing or call witnesses, decisions both Gergel and Bruck have advised against in statements and filings since the trial started.

Bruck contends that the quick evaluation over New Year’s weekend and hearing to determine Roof’s mental capacity Monday is linked to the start of the sentencing trial on Tuesday, and suggests counsel — despite being sidelined by their client — have an opportunity to review the evaluation before the hearing.

In court Wednesday, Gergel told Roof he would have until proceedings start Tuesday to change his mind about a lawyer, a decision the convicted killer said he would discuss with his family and lawyers over the weekend.