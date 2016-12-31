FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 31 (UPI) — The first of two baby American bald eagles hatched from its egg on Saturday morning during a live-stream from a nest in Florida.

The “Eagle Cam” stream provided by Fort Myers Dick Pritchett Real Estate offers a live look at bald eagle mother Harriet and her mate M15 as they care for their newly laid eggs.

Eaglet 9, or E9, for short became the first of two eaglets to emerge from its egg on Saturday morning at 7:33 a.m. since a small crack in the egg indicated the beginning of the hatching process on Thursday, NBC News reported.

The stream has gathered 60.8 million views this year as people tuned in to watch the eggs hatch. The second egg is expected to hatch within a few days, observers said.

The eggs were laid on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25 respectively and both parents were present in the nest when the first eaglet emerged from its egg, according to Fox 13.

Once hatched it will take between 10 and 12 weeks for the young eaglets to fly from the nest on their own.

The live feed has tracked Harriet’s nesting seasons since 2012 when she raised two eaglets until they were able to leave the nest alongside her former partner Ozzie.

Ozzie was killed by another male eagle in 2015 before Harriet found her new mate “Male 2015.”

The stream features three cameras in various locations around the 60-foot nest and the nearby pond area, which have been strategically placed to provide different angles without disturbing the eagles.