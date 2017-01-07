A fluffer is to someone in the adult film industry who is tasked with keeping male performers aroused during takes.

Andrea McLean had to explain, as the audience laughed, “Can I say technically he hasn’t actually had that.”

Mr Balls also gave viewers a pout as he strutted and showed off his new look.

He also caused red faces when he made a comment about taking off his clothes.

Mrs McLean asked if he was “going to go back into work mode”, to which he replied: “Shall I take my clothes off and put my normal ones back on again?”

Shocked, she replied: “I really wondered what you were going to say then! We’re not that kind of loose!”

Viewers liked Ed Balls’ new look, with one labeling him a “stud muffin” and another exclaiming that he is a “style icon”.