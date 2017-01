Most rural roads in Britain have a speed limit of 60mph. Over half of fatal crashes take place on country roads, making them the most dangerous type of roadper mile travelled, according to the charity Brake.

The new song has been released along side another, Shape of You. They are Sheeran’s first releases since he said in late 2015 that he was taking a break from his music career to “travel the world”.

They were posted on streaming and download services in the early hours of Friday morning.