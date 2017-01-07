Fund manager Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management (EdRam) is to withdraw from the UK retail market less than a year after launching an ambitious expansion programme.

A number of roles will be shifted from London to Paris, Luxembourg and Geneva although there will be redundancies, including its UK head of wholesale Daniel Lee, who joined in September 2015 from Allianz.

The 60-year-old firm, which has €53bn (£45bn) in assets under management, opened its London office in 2012 and had been making a concerted push in the UK.

It launched 16 products in the UK in February 2016 alone, including equities, emerging market debt and convertible bond vehicles, in a move described by Guillaume Poli, deputy CEO, as a “key milestone in our expansion plans into this crucial market”.

The retreat from the UK follows EdRam’s decision to close its Hong Kong office in December. Meanwhile the Geneva-based company’s new chief executive, Vincent Taupin, started work earlier this week after his predecessor Roderick Munsters resigned last month due to personal reasons, just seven months into the job.

EdRam is reportedly still committed to growing its infrastructure debt and hedge funds business in the UK.

EdRam did not respond to a request for comment.