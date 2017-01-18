Doncaster, Bradford, Fenland & East Cambridgeshire, Hastings, Ipswich, and Stoke will join the six existing “opportunity areas”, including Blackpool and Norwich, in the £72 million scheme, which also gives them priority access to a £75 million pot to improve teaching and school leadership.

The “opportunity areas” programme focuses on bolstering teacher support and improving schools as well as careers advice, mentoring and apprenticeship opportunities.

A new fund, made up of £1.5 million of Department for Education funding and £2 million from the Education Endowment Foundation, will be used to create new “research schools” in each area that will share evidence about the best ways of boosting the performance of disadvantaged pupils.

Kevin Courtney, General Secretary of the National Union of Teachers, said it is “highly disingenuous” and “misleading in the extreme” for the Education Secretary to suggest that the funding is “new”.

“The £72m will not go far compared with the impacts of the worst funding crisis in decades for all schools and sixth form colleges,” he said.