Oxfam said out-of-control pay ratios meant the average pay of FTSE100 chief executives was 129 times that of the average employee and works out to the equivalent of 10,000 people working in Bangladeshi garment factories.

It said new and better data on the distribution of global wealth, particularly in India and China, showed the poorest had less wealth than previously thought.

The charity said if the information had been available when it carried out research last year, its report would have found that nine billionaires owned the same wealth as the poorest half of the planet instead of 62.

Among the eight billionaires from the latest research, Bill Gates, who tops the list, and Warren Buffett, the world’s third richest man, are known philanthropists who have pledged to give away most of their wealth.

The Adam Smith Institute free market think tank accused Oxfam of putting out misleading information.

Head of research Ben Southwood said the welfare of world’s poor was improving with the proportion of the global population surviving on less than 2 dollars-a-day – falling from 69% in 1981 to 43% in 2008.

“Each year we are misled by Oxfam’s wealth statistics. The data is fine – it comes from Credit Suisse – but the interpretation is not,” he said.

“It is not the wealth of the world’s rich that matters, but the welfare of the world’s poor – and this is improving every year.

“The consumption of the world’s poor continues to rise, as does their education, healthcare, and height.”