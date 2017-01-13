The commissioner said then that the government’s plan to target 10 municipalities where violence was particularly acute had yielded “very palpable” results.

The nation of about 6 million people averaged 14.4 murders a day last year.

Mr Cotto said that to date 99 homicides have been reported so far this year, representing a downward trend in homicides since last year when, on the same date, approximately 250 had been reported.

Killings peaked at 104 per 100,000 residents in 2015, the highest rate for any nation not in open war that year.

Homicides fell by about 20 percent in 2016, but it was still one of the most violent countries with 81.2 murders per 100,000 residents.

By way of comparison, per 100,000 inhabitants, Britain’s homicide rate in is about one, the United States’ is about five, and Brazil’s is 25, according to the latest available data from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Neighboring Honduras had held the distinction of being the most murderous nation between 2011 and 2012, according to figures compiled by the United Nations. Respective national data showed El Salvador’s murder rate surging past Honduras in 2015.

Much of the violence that plagues El Salvador, driving tens of thousands to seek refuge in the United States, can be traced back to the country’s civil war that ended in 1992.