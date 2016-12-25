“If you catch a Christmas tree on fire, they are spectacular,” Cmdr Murphy said. “They turn into a huge ball of fire. It would have involved the whole room very quickly.

“I believe they are of German decent and they were demonstrating to their grandchildren a traditional German Christmas.

“I’d say the grandchildren were quite young. I would like to remind everybody how dangerous real candles on a Christmas tree can be.”

Firefighters were initially concerned there were people still in the house when they arrived.

The elderly couple, their grandchildren and their parents were all accounted for before firefighters tackled the blaze near Durrington Hill, Worthing.

Cmdr Murphy said the fire was well developed when they arrived five minutes after getting 999 call.