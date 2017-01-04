Gospel singer Kim Burrell was scheduled to join Pharrell Williams on “Ellen” this Thursday to perform “I See a Victory” from the movie “Hidden Figures.” That’s not happening anymore. Instead, Deadline reports, Pharrell will perform solo.

Over the holiday break, a sermon from Burrell went viral, with the singer repeatedly referring to homosexuality as “perverted,” saying “the perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women.” After the video came out, Burrell argued that she never discriminated against gays and lesbians. “I love you and God loves you,” she said. “But God hates the sin.”

Burrell was scheduled to be on “Ellen,” which is hosted by the openly gay Ellen DeGeneres. Ellen officially announced Burrell’s departure on Tuesday:

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

Not just “Ellen” — “my show.” Burrell made it personal for Ellen, and the popular talk show host kept it that way.

Pharrell Williams and several “Hidden Figures” cast members shared this post to condemn Burrell’s sermon:

Burrell was featured on Frank Ocean’s song “Godspeed,” and the openly gay singer’s mother tweeted about Burrell’s hypocrisy, wondering if they could somehow crop her voice out of Ocean’s song.

“Hidden Figures” is out in limited release now, and goes wide this Friday, January 6.

